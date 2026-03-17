Fifteen-year-old student arrested for online threat

NEWTON COUNTY— A 15-year-old Newton College and Career Academy student was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) on Tuesday, March 17 in connection with an investigation into an online threat.

According to a news release from the NCSO, the student’s threat was “made towards another student on social media.” No details on the specifics of the threat were made public.

The 15-year-old, who was not named, has been charged with terroristic threats and acts and interfering with school operations. The case will be handled by Juvenile Court.

Per the release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted the NCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division in the investigation.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasizes that any threats or acts of violence targeting students, staff or the school system will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable,” the release states. “He also encourages all students to be mindful of their words and actions, in-person and online.”