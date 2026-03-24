Sixth person arrested in New Year’s shooting

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has arrested a sixth individual connected to a shooting that happened at the Salem Road Circle K on New Year’s Day.

An unnamed 16-year-old male turned himself into custody on Monday for his alleged role in the shooting, according to the NCSO. It is not immediately clear what role the teenager may have played in the incident.

A preliminary investigation led authorities to believe that one group of people allegedly began shooting at a different group at the Salem Road Circle K on Jan. 1.

“Following the exchange of gunfire, all individuals fled the scene,” a NCSO news release stated. “No injuries were reported; however, damage was identified on a nearby fuel truck.”

The 16-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, first-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and giving a false name, address or date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

On Jan. 7, Cameron Hill, Cameron Little and Earon Little were arrested for their alleged role in the incident.

Hill, 17, of Conyers, was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age (first offense), reckless conduct, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Cameron Little, 21, of Covington, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct, first-degree criminal damage to property and false statements.

Earon Little, 19, of Covington, was charged with false statements.

The three were released on bond shortly after.

Over a month later, 18-year-old Corde Marks was taken into custody at Newton High School. Marks was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and reckless conduct.

Ten days later, a fifth suspect, 18-year-old Bryce Blair of Covington, turned himself in after being labeled as wanted by the NCSO. Blair was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and discharge of a firearm near a public highway.

Marks and Blair remain in custody at the Newton County Detention Center.



