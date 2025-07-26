BELTON: Today’s Democrats are laughable

I laugh when I think about Today’s Democrats. They’ve become quite comical.

Republicans often snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory, failing at the ballot box because they’re fiercely independent…which sometimes splits their vote.

But Democrats are usually united…and on message.

No longer.

Today’s Dems are on the wrong side of a dozen of crazy 80/20 issues - poisoning Americans away from the Left.

Even Stephen “A” says it.

The WOKE Agenda. Illegal Immigration. Men in Women’s sports. The lies about COVID. Antisemitism. Supporting rioters. Weaponizing the FBI, the CIA, the DOJ, and the Courts.

Why have they adopted such torturous positions?

Because they hate the “Orange Man” so bad…that they oppose everything he says…even on issues almost everyone agrees on.

Indeed, its hilarious how often the President tricks them into saying so many stupid things.

You would think the Dems would learn.

But they fall for it every time.

By doing so, they’ve alienated almost every demographic.

The biggest shift – of course – is young men…whom they’ve lost in droves…so much so, that the Dems recently spent more than $20M trying to figure out how to win them back.

But after the Dems spent decades attacking “toxic masculinity,” men don’t like them anymore.

It would be funny…except for all the lives that they’ve destroyed.

Dems are appalled if you accidentally hurt someone’s feelings.

But the disastrous decisions of Today’s Dems – all in the name of “Orange Man Bad” –have cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Afghanistan is the worst example. Biden was in such a hurry to get out, that he ignored the advice of his military, and ordered a humiliating retreat…resulting in the deaths of 13 service members – wounding hundreds more – and infuriating our allies.

Then, Biden allowed Putin to invade Russia…a decision that cost over a million souls.

Meanwhile, Biden re-financed Iran…which gave most of that money to Hamas…who used that money to massacre hundreds of Jews. That war killed another 60,000.

But Dems don’t care when people die.

Hillary was a classic example. “What difference does it make?” when her people died at Benghazi.

Worse, are the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from fentanyl…all because Biden refused to close the border.

A Democratic Senator didn’t say a peep when one of his constituents – a mother – was brutally murdered by an illegal alien.

But that same Senator flew to Nicaragua – when an illegal immigrant gang member who was witnessed trafficking migrants was deported back to his own country.

Dems say that ‘words are violence.’

But, then they wreck REAL violence on law enforcement – which incite REAL riots.

But Dems celebrate those riots, defending law-breakers who wear masks to “defend their identity.”

Yet at the same time, Dems demand that their own law enforcement do NOT wear masks – even though they’re in more danger than the law-breakers.

Democrat Congresswomen have actually assaulted officers.

And in California, a Dem lawmaker goaded gang members to “protect their turf” by attacking police officers.

Even worse…last week, Leftists – incited by Leftist lawmakers – ambushed and gunned down law enforcement…twice.

Despicable.

Dems say they care about children.

But the Biden White House lost over 300,000 children who crossed his open border – most of whom are now modern-day slaves.

Dems say they couldn’t stop the border crossings.

Yet border crossings have now almost zero – down from hundreds of thousands a month under Biden.

Now, Dems are paying illegal migrants free checks…with your money.

Dems claim to defend democracy.

Yet they wrecked democracy by ignoring the will of the voters…pulling Biden off the ticket and replacing him with Harris…who hadn’t won a single primary vote.

Worse, they lied to us for 4 years that Biden was cognitive…when we could see with our own eyes that he belonged in a nursing home.

Even a majority of Democrats now concede that they were lied to…by their own party.

That stain should haunt any clear-thinking Democrat for a very long time.

Dems say they care about peace.

Yet they loudly applaud the idea that our military didn’t take out Iran’s nuclear sites.

That idiocy is staggering.

Do Dems want Iran to have a nuclear bomb?

Will more nukes – cause more peace?

Of course not.

Yesterday’s Dems would have uttered a sigh of relief that the world will have less nukes….not more.

But because Today’s Dems are so infected by “TDS” – they openly hope that our military failed.

And don’t pretend that one strike is a prelude to war.

Clinton and Obama and Biden conducted hundreds of strikes…for much less reasons.

We should thank our military for taking out such a dangerous threat – that Jimmy Carter unleashed upon us by taking out the Shah (an ally of the US)…which resulted in a theocratic regime that hates us.

Dems say that the world no longer respects us.

Yet, for the first time ever, we finally convinced our NATO allies to up their defense budgets…from less than 2% up to 5%.

Dems replied by leading hundreds of protests of the Army’s 250th Birthday – and the 4th of July – in a ridiculous effort to announce that Trump is not a king.

Of course he’s not a king. No one says that…except for Democrats.

But in a feeble effort to mock our president, they actually insult our soldiers.

No wonder they’ve never had worse polling numbers.

Dave Belton is a former state representative for District 112, which includes portions of Morgan and Newton counties, in the Georgia House of Representatives.