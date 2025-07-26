Teenager killed, second injured after police chase ends in crash

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the Georgia State Patrol’s office.

NEWTON COUNTY – A routine road check turned into a tragic scene on Friday night when one teenager was killed and another was left seriously injured.



According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a gray Ford Fusion was stopped in a joint road check at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Georgia 36. It is not immediately clear which agencies were involved.



The driver, only identified publicly by the GSP as a 16-year-old male, was instructed to pull into a nearby parking lot. However, the driver accelerated from the road check, leading to a pursuit down Georgia 36.



The GSP says the Newton County Sheriff’s Office pursued the Fusion on Georgia 81 just south of Flat Shoals Road. During the pursuit, the driver of the Fusion reportedly lost control when attempting to pass another vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. The vehicle ultimately came to rest in the middle of Georgia 81.



The teenage driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.



A passenger was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with what the GSP calls “serious injuries.” The passenger has not been publicly identified. It is also not clear if the passenger may face any charges as result of the pursuit.



The investigation remains ongoing.





