Obituary: Andrew Daniecki

Andrew Daniecki was born on January 2, 2012, in Covington, Georgia. From the very beginning, he brought joy, light, and laughter into the lives of all who knew him. He was deeply loved by his parents, Patrick and Nicki Daniecki, and cherished by his siblings—Vaeh, Lee, Ady, and Brigham.

Andrew passed away on July 19, 2025, leaving a profound and lasting impact on the hearts of his family, friends, and community.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as a deacon in both the Covington Ward and the Madison Branch. He was a devoted disciple of Christ, earnestly seeking to understand and emulate his Savior’s love and teachings.

A passionate Scout, Andrew was a proud member of Troop 222 in Covington, Georgia. He had recently advanced in rank to 2nd Class and took great joy in outdoor adventures—especially fishing and camping, which were among his favorite activities.

Andrew was a budding clarinet player in the Indian Creek Middle School band, and a former student of Indian Creek Middle School and Newton County STEAM Academy. He had recently transferred to Morgan County Middle School and was thriving, forming new friendships, embracing new experiences, and growing in confidence, joy, and character.

From a young age, Andrew had a generous heart and a desire to serve. Since 2020, he had volunteered with Crisis Cleanup, taking part in hands-on relief efforts after natural disasters in Georgia and Florida, including Hurricanes Sally, Ian, and Helene. He often served shoulder to shoulder with his youth group and Scout troop, always eager to lend a helping hand, uplift his community, and bring comfort to those in need.

Andrew had a beautiful, curious spirit. He saw the world through a child-like lens of wonder, humor, and mischief. He never took life too seriously, and his quick laugh, infectious smile, and playful sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone who met him.

Andrew’s passions were a reflection of his big heart and boundless imagination. He loved Bluey, Star Wars, Magic: The Gathering, animals of all kinds, baseball—especially the Atlanta Braves—fishing, and spending time with the people he loved.

Along with his parents and siblings, Andrew is survived by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, church families, and countless friends in the community who loved and admired him.

Andrew lived with deep passion and purpose. He will be remembered not just for what he did, but for the joy, kindness, and light he brought to this world.

Visitation services will be held at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 25, 2025.Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington, GA 30014.The funeral will be kid-friendly so that all of Andrew’s friends and family will feel comfortable attending and celebrating his life.

He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the Daniecki family with funeral and related expenses through their GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/0b10b892