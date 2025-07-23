Atlanta to house Rivian East Coast headquarters

ATLANTA—Electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian will establish a new East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, creating about 500 jobs when completed.

Rivian will occupy the top floor and lobby of a building on Auburn Avenue adjacent to the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail.

“Georgia is a prime location for any company headquarters,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. “We’re glad to see Rivian will soon join the growing list of brands not only operating in our state but also wholly or partially based in our capital city.”

Rivian is no stranger to Georgia. The California-based company announced plans in late 2021 to build a $5 billion truck manufacturing plant near Covington, generating 7,500 jobs. It was the largest economic development project in Georgia history for a few months until Hyundai revealed plans to build a $5.5 billion EV plant west of Savannah.

While the Hyundai plant opened earlier this year, the Rivian project has been delayed by financial challenges. A nearly $6 billion federal loan announced last November is allowing construction to restart following a switch in plans to producing R2 crossover models. The plant is due to open in 2028.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the Rivian headquarters will help burnish the city’s reputation as technology hub.

“Atlanta continues to lead in EV innovation and technology integration, and Rivian’s growing presence here reinforces our city’s role in shaping our future economy,” he said.

Rivian expects to employ around 100 people at the headquarters site by the end of this year.