It's Caffeine O'Clock Somewhere: Caribou Coffee opens at Jackson Market

Wake up, Covington. Another source of America’s raging caffeine addiction has opened its blue-green windows at the new Jackson Market shopping plaza.

Caribou Coffee officially opened for business in Covington on March 4, getting several days of business in before holding a formal ribbon-cutting with the Newton County Chamber of Commerce on March 13.

The new coffee hut is a unique take on the current Newton County coffee house index. It is a drive-thru/walk-up store only, allowing customers to get their coffee at a quick and convenient pace.

Located in the blue hut at 4115 Highway 278, Caribou Coffee offers an array of beverages, including a number of craft coffees—hot, iced and frozen alike—plus matcha, refreshers, energy drinks, teas and smoothies. In addition to the dimensional beverage lineup, Caribou offers all-day food, largely of the breakfast and pastry variety.

“We’re glad to be here, y’all have made us super excited,” said Ari Richardson, a Caribou Coffee general manager, during the ribbon-cutting. “...The process of opening has been amazing. You guys have been so welcoming.”

Richardson noted that the staff is made up of Covington locals and that they’ve loved their experience thus far.

“We love all of this,” Richardson said. “Y’all keep us busy!”

Caribou Coffee is part of the recently constructed Jackson Market shopping plaza on Highway 278. In recent months, several businesses have set up shop in the storefront, including the much-anticipated Chicken Salad Chick and Five Guys.

The coffee shop is the only standalone building in Jackson Market. It sits as a standalone hut on the west end of the area, next to a row of connected retail spaces. Caribou Coffee in Covington has a drive-thru and a walk-up window, with patio-style outdoor seating in lieu of an interior dining area. - photo by Kate Verity

All coffee goers can visit Caribou Coffee to satiate their caffeine craving between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. Though there is no interior dining area, the walk-up space includes patio-style seating.

“We’re just so excited to welcome y’all,” said Debbie Harper, president of the chamber, at the ribbon-cutting. “Thank you for choosing Covington. It means a lot to us.”