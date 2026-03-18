Newton Plaza Kroger unveils remodeled interior

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Kroger in Newton Plaza on Highway 278 officially unveiled some interior upgrades on March 13.

The grocery giant held a “Grand Re-Opening” with a ribbon-cutting in front of the store to mark the new chapter. To celebrate with the community, Kroger gave away $25 gift cards to the first 200 customers who lined up to receive a wristband, giving them a jumpstart on the newly elevated shopping experience. Kroger held a “Grand Re-Opening” with a ribbon-cutting in front of the store to commemorate the upgrades. - photo by Kate Verity

“This remodel represents a $1.2 million investment, and it includes upgraded features such as the new check lanes when you check out, new decor throughout the store, a new cigarette corral, four new mobile merchandisers, two new bakery cases and new deli seats,” said Sherry Nelson, Kroger retail store manager.

Tammie Young-Ennaemba, head of communications and public affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, shared how Kroger aims to keep stores modern and fresh for peak customer satisfaction.

One way that Kroger aims to prioritize the customer is by implementing renovations gradually over several months, as opposed to closing the store for a period of time. This, Young-Ennaemba said, helps ensure that the community is not cut off from an essential grocery supplier. The $1.2 million investment included upgrades to the check-out lanes. - photo by Kate Verity

“They still have to eat even though we are doing an upgrade,” Young-Ennaemba said.

The Newton Plaza Kroger began undergoing renovations in July 2025, and the grocery store remained open at its usual hours throughout the process.

“Creating this kind of shopping experience causes our associates to be able to come to work and really love what they’re doing cause they’re able to work in ease,” Young-Ennaemba said. “And it definitely causes our customers to be able to say they love where they shop.”

In addition to celebrating the new renovation, the Kroger team took a moment to recognize some of the store’s longest-serving associates.

Julie Sheer, Newton Plaza Kroger store leader, called forth five employees: Bakery Manager Deborah Knight (24 years), Deli Manager Crystal Spence (28 years), Floral Manager Sharon Griffith (40 years), Front End Manager Karen Taylor (41 years) and AA Sandy Jones (46 years).

“These associates have worked tirelessly for our associates and customers,” Sheer said, speaking on the longstanding employees plus the entire leadership team. “...At Kroger, we are proud of all of our associates for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers.”