Jordan Green departs Newton to join PHH Prep for senior season

NEWTON COUNTY – Jordan Green, the consensus top prospect in Newton County prep basketball, is departing the Newton Rams to join PHH Prep for his senior season. The announcement was made on Wednesday via PHH Prep’s official X account.

PHH Prep, located in Phoenix, Ariz., is home to one of eight teams in Overtime Elite, a top amateur league for athletes ages 16-20. Over the course of the last few seasons, several professional players, such as Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Rob Dillingham and Alex Sarr have played in Overtime Elite.

Green has seen his stock rise after a successful summer stint with Newton and travel ball team “Team Loaded South.”

As of this writing, he currently holds 17 collegiate offers from schools including Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Several schools in the Power Four – SEC, ACC, Big-Ten and Big-12 – are also reportedly interested in the now ex-Ram.

According to 24/7 Sports, Green was listed as the No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2026 for the state of Georgia. He is currently projected as a three-star recruit.

The 6-8 wing proved to be a dominant force on both ends of the floor for the Rams and was a key piece in Newton’s hunt for a state championship. His playmaking abilities earned him several all-region honors, as well as a spot on the All-CovNews first team for the 2024-25 season.

Green was expected to become the top option for the Rams this season after the departures of Ted Neal, Marcus Smith and Zack Harden. However, with Green’s departure, it is expected the Rams will lean on an abundance of other prospects.

The Rams will return seniors Bryce Jackson, TJ Sands and Cayden Young this season. Rising prospect Matt Allen, Jayden Scott and Jared White are also joining the Rams as transfers and are expected to see heavy playing time.



