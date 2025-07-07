Obituary: Don Milton Henderson

Don Milton Henderson, of Covington, passed away Monday, June 30, 2025, at the age of 84. Mr. Henderson, a devoted family man and hardworking soul, passed away leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and generosity. He worked over 37 years at Walker Harris Auto and more than 10 years at Pace Cars, known by many for his loyalty and dedication.

He found great joy in simple things like cutting the grass, caring for his yard, enjoying a cold Diet Coke, reading, and spending time with his beloved “grand- dogs”, Tucker, Duke, Dusty, Ellie, Molly, and Smokey. A true NASCAR fan, he was also known for his famous chicken and dressing, always made with care and shared with love.

Mr. Henderson was strong, stubborn, and deeply family-oriented. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Jimmie Henderson, and his brother, Billy Henderson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor Henderson; children, Donna Henderson Short and Sammy Henderson (Lucy); and grandchildren, Nicole Wiley (Tyler) and Stephanie Johnson (Blake). He also leaves behind his siblings, Terry Henderson, Mack Henderson, TY Henderson, Dave Henderson, Dale Everson, and Sylvia Boree.

His strength, warmth, and loyalty will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Henderson will be held Sunday, July 13, 2025, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to his service, from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M.