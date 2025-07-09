Obituary: Thomas Jay

It is with a deep sense of reverence and affection that we announce the passing of Mr. Thomas Jay, a man whose life was a testament to love, hard work, and creativity. Thomas left us on the 4th of July, 2025, in Covington, Georgia, leaving a legacy of kindness and ingenuity that will continue to inspire those who knew him. He was born on the 9th of August, 1932, to Nora and John Jay in the quaint town of Social Circle, Georgia, where his journey began. Thomas, a dedicated family man, was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Leigh Jay, with whom he shared an unwavering love that transcended time. His devotion was the bedrock of their family, and he missed her deeply every day since her passing. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Nora and John Jay; his sister, Nell Tucker; and brothers, Holland Jay, David Jay, and William Jay. Left to honor Thomas’s memory are his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Leesha Jay, and Mike and Samantha Jay, who will carry forward the values of love and hard work that he instilled in them. His pride and joy, his grandchildren, Brent and Kate Jay, Justin and Vickie Jay, Jamie and Nick LaMarque, Jessica and Austin Sells, Mackenzie Jay, Emma Jay, and Caleb Jay, will continue to share the stories he loved to tell. They, along with his great-grandchildren, Kelby LaMarque, Finn Jay, Millie Jay, Charlie Jay, Serena Sells, and Jaxton LaMarque, inherited his spirit of adventure and love for family. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him, each graced with his influence on their lives. Thomas was a man of faith, who loved the Lord with a passion that matched his adoration for his wife. He was renowned for his work ethic, a trait that was both admirable and, at times, endearingly stubborn. His kind-heartedness touched everyone he met, and his ability to create and invent knew no bounds, often manifesting in the wondrous items he fashioned out of plastic. His high school days saw him dash the 100-yard run in an impressive 10 seconds flat, showcasing his athletic prowess at an early age. Thomas’s sense of adventure led him to proudly serve his country in the Air Force, after which he continued to explore, celebrating life through travels to all 50 states. The stories of his travels and the people he met along the way were among his favorite to recount. Thomas Jay was the embodiment of love, kindness, and creativity, and those who had the privilege of knowing him were better for it. Though he will be greatly missed, his spirit will indefinitely inhabit the hearts and memories of his family, friends, and all who cherished him.

A Funeral Service for Thomas Jay will be held Tuesday, July 15, 2025, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Cody Mcnutt officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to his service, from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M.