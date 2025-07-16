Newton's Matt Allen, Game Elite win Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road 17U Championship

Newton Ram senior Matt Allen continued his big summer by adding a championship to his resume.

Allen, along with members of the travel team “Game Elite” claimed the Adidas 3Stipes Select Basketball (3SSB) Palmetto Road 17U Boys Championship on Sunday morning. The Adidas 3SSB league is a year-round travel ball league built for some of the top high school prospects in the country.

The Palmetto Road tournament was held in Rock Hill, S.C. and was broadcast on the NBA TV network and NBA YouTube channel.

Game Elite knocked off D1 Minnesota in a 62-61 final result to claim the championship in the two-half, 32-minute contest. Some members of the championship team alongside Allen are ex-Grayson Ram and Class of 2026 No. 6 prospect Caleb Holt, Georgia Tech commit Moustapha Diop and Wheeler small forward Colben Landrew.

While Allen failed to add an offensive statistic in the championship game, he proved to be an integral part of the team throughout the tournament. His best showing came against Indiana Elite when he scored nine points along with six rebounds on 3/6 from the three-point line. He accounted for seven three-pointers throughout the course of the tournament.

Known for his knockdown shooting ability, Allen is expected to play a big role for Barry Browner’s Rams squad this season. He will join returning Rams Jordan Green and Bryce Jackson alongside fellow transfers Jayden Scott and Jared White after two seasons at the private school Gatewood Academy in Eatonton.

In his stint at Gatewood, Allen averaged 34.8 PPG as a sophomore and 35.5 PPG as a junior. He accumulated a total of 1,862 points during that time.