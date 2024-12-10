Sixteeen Student Creations Selected for Superintendent’s 2024 Holiday Cards

Newton County School System (NCS) Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III faced an inspiring challenge this year— choosing artwork to feature on his official 2024 holiday card. With so many outstanding submissions from talented Newton County Schools students, it was impossible to pick just one. As a result, 16 unique student creations will grace the superintendent’s holiday cards this season, showcasing the incredible artistic talent found across the district.

“Each year, I am blown away by the creativity and vision our students bring to this project,” said Dr. Bradley. “The artistry displayed in this year’s submissions reflects not only the students’ remarkable abilities but also the dedication of our art teachers who inspire and guide them. These holiday cards are a celebration of our students’ imagination and a testament to the vibrant fine arts program in our schools. I am excited to share their work with our community, spreading joy and showcasing the incredible talent we have here in Newton County Schools. Congratulations to all the student artists whose creativity will brighten this holiday season.”

The featured artwork represents students from elementary, middle, and high schools across the district, further highlighting the breadth of talent nurtured within NCS. The superintendent’s holiday cards will be sent to various community partners and stakeholders, proudly sharing the artistic achievements of Newton County Schools’ students.

Winners of this year’s Holiday Card Art Contest include:

Tiraji Jelks, 2nd Grade, Flint Hill Elementary Mariah Davis, 3rd, East Newton Elementary Willa Daniel, 4th, Heard-Mixon Elementary Fiona Hulgan, 5th, Newton County STEAM Academy Naomi Suarez, 5th, Fairview Elementary Mikeala Durieux, 5th, Fairview Elementary Logan Dickson, 6th, Newton County STEAM Academy Peyton Edwards, 7th. Newton County STEAM Academy Ava Whitaker, 7th, Newton County STEAM Academy Audrey Langwick-Temples, 8th, Newton County STEAM Academy Victoria Peavey, 8th, Liberty Middle Emma France, 11th, Alcovy High Alexa Aguilar, 11th, Alcovy High Carley Polston, 11th, Eastside High Jenny Andrade, 11th, Alcovy High Jordyn Reid, 12th, Newton High

A full photo gallery of card winners can be found here.