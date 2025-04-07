By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County helps kick off nationwide Great American Cleanup
Great American Cleanup 2025
Volunteers banded together to pick up trash in Newton County as part of the nationwide Great American Cleanup. - photo by Contributed Photo
Over 400 volunteers banded together last weekend to work towards cleanliness, beautification and quality of life right at home in Newton County.