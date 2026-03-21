Newton County Sheriff’s office graduates first-ever Basic Jail Academy class

NEWTON COUNTY — On March 6, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated 10 detention officers from the agency’s first 80-hour Basic Jail Academy.

The academy, held Feb. 23–March 6, provided detention officers with the foundational training necessary to perform standard jail operations while conducting themselves in accordance with legislative requirements and applicable case law. The inaugural class was limited to Newton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, but future sessions will be open to officers from other agencies. The next Basic Jail Academy is scheduled for June 1–12, with additional classes planned for Sept. 14–25 and Dec. 7–18.

During the program, officers completed coursework and practical training in a variety of key areas, including emergency procedures, inmate rights, inmate discipline, inmate and cell searches, fingerprinting, inmate supervision and self-defense. The curriculum also covered medical response activities such as first aid and CPR. Portions of the academy required physical activity as well as exercises designed to strengthen written communication skills, both of which are critical components of daily detention operations.

“This academy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that detention officers are properly trained and prepared to meet the responsibilities of the job,” said Sheriff Brown. “We are proud to be one of only 13 sheriff’s offices in Georgia offering this academy. By delivering this high level of instruction, we enhance the professionalism of our detention operations and support agencies across the region in equipping their officers with the knowledge and skills needed to maintain safe and secure facilities.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office Basic Jail Academy was approved by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) on Dec. 9, 2025, allowing the program to award official training credit to Georgia Peace Officers. On that same date, Lt. Mandy Peters was appointed as the Academy Director and oversees the development and implementation of the program. Cpl. Jeff Alexander serves as the class coordinator, assisting with the planning and day-to-day operations of the academy.

For more information about the Basic Jail Academy, contact Lt. Mandy Peters at mpeters@newtonsheriffga.org