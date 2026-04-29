NCS Superintendent Duke Bradley receives statewide award

Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley has been awarded the President’s Award by the Georgia School Superintendents Association during its spring conference in Savannah. The honor recognizes exemplary leadership and meaningful contributions to public education across the state.

Now concluding his third year as superintendent, Dr. Bradley has led the district through a period of strong progress. Under his leadership, Newton County Schools has achieved 3-year gains in math and literacy proficiency, expanded access to specialized programming, and increased school performance (CCRPI ratings) in 21 of 24 schools, with 6 – representing 25% of the district, improving by double-digits.

Central to the district’s progress has been developing a coherent vision that connects early literacy, high-quality teaching, and workforce readiness into a unified system designed to prepare students for success beyond graduation. Bradley stresses that this isn’t his vision, but the community’s vision.

Beyond the district, Dr. Bradley has emerged as an outspoken voice in public education policy. During the 2026 legislative session, he provided testimony on key issues impacting schools and communities. Earlier this year, he published an article affirming the value of public education which was released nationally by DA Leadership Magazine.

Dr. Bradley attributes the district’s success to the continued support of the Newton County Board of Education and the impact of its educators and staff. He also emphasized the importance of community engagement, which has been a defining feature of his administration.

“While I am honored by this recognition, it truly reflects the collective efforts of our Board, staff, students, and community partners,” said Dr. Bradley. “These are not easy times in public education, but great things are possible when you work with great people.”

Dr. Bradley was nominated for the President’s Award by Dr. Stephanie Gordy, Executive Director of Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA), which selected him to represent its region for this statewide honor. Griffin RESA is one of 16 regional agencies in Georgia that support and serve local school districts.

Dr. Bradley was not present to receive the award, as he was participating in the Newton County Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Education Summit - an effort aligned with his commitment to strengthening partnerships between schools and the broader community.

Earlier this year, Dr. Bradley was selected to join a select national cohort of superintendents at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where he has spent the year studying civic leadership in the superintendency. He was also named a Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association, one of only 30 superintendents from across the nation with less than five years of experience, selected for the honor.

Looking ahead, Dr. Bradley is focused on launching the district’s next strategic plan and continuing to position Newton County Schools for unprecedented success.