Newton County Schools outlines academic priorities, highlights literacy gains

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education presented a districtwide academic summary at its April 21 meeting.

The report, delivered by Chief of Leadership and Learning Tracy Blackburn, centers on improving the “instructional core,” defined as the interaction between teachers, students and content. District leaders said strengthening this relationship is essential to improving student outcomes across all schools.

“To truly understand our approach to improvement, it is important to know that we first made a commitment to be present in our schools,” Blackburn said.

Literacy is a central focus of the plan. The district aims to clarify and formalize its literacy philosophy while expanding resources and support systems to ensure consistent instruction. Officials also highlighted the importance of Tier 1 instruction, or high-quality teaching in the general classroom, supported by research-based practices.

District 3 Board Member Shakila Henderson-Baker expressed concerns about the research and the committees behind the infrastructure. Henderson-Baker noted that many of the members on the Teacher Advisory Council are looking to retire, and questioned what the replacement process would look like, since a new mission for the committees is presented every school year.

“If you’re constantly changing, then you have to start the conversation all over,” Henderson-Baker said.

Both Blackburn and Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III responded by emphasizing the evolving nature of the work.

“The work has different phases and may require different expertise,” Bradley said. “I think the idea behind the leadership committee in particular is that it should be iterative and we should be bringing more people on a regular, consistent basis to the table to make sure we are touching as many people.”

Beyond academics, the district identified several operational priorities, including enhancing school safety, developing a multi-year strategic plan and improving efficiency across systems. Leaders also plan to evaluate facilities to identify opportunities for modernization and better use of space.

The district plans to place emphasis on culture and engagement by introducing a consistent behavior support framework and increasing outreach to families and community stakeholders. At the same time, leaders are working to expand workforce development programs aligned with local industry needs, preparing students for careers after graduation.

According to the report, these efforts are already producing measurable results as part of the Newton Forward strategic plan.

Over the past three years, reading proficiency has improved across multiple grade levels, reflecting a stronger focus on early literacy. The district reported growth in advanced academic participation, with Advanced Placement courses increasing from 25 to 32 and the number of AP scholars rising from 71 to 181.

Career and technical education pathways also saw gains, with end-of-pathway assessment pass rates increasing from 48% to 68%. Meanwhile, the district’s graduation rate remains steady at about 90%.

District leaders attributed these improvements in part to expanded access to dual enrollment opportunities and stronger partnerships with colleges and universities, allowing more students to complete college-level coursework while still in high school.

The report also highlighted investments in people and systems as a key driver of success, including data-driven instruction, small group learning and targeted vocabulary strategies.

Looking ahead, Newton County Schools plans to continue building on these gains through its Newton Forward strategic plan, which aims to align academic initiatives, strengthen leadership capacity and ensure sustainable growth across the district.

“This is about building a strong foundation for every student and preparing them for success beyond the classroom,” Blackburn said.