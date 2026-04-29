Peachtree Academy students excel at GAPPS Visual Arts Competition

Peachtree Academy has announced that its students have earned top placements in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools Annual Visual Arts Competition, with winners recognized across the elementary, middle and high school divisions.

The annual competition showcases student creativity and artistic achievement from private and parochial schools across Georgia. Peachtree Academy students demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and originality, reflecting the school’s commitment to fostering both academic and creative excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance in this year’s competition,” said Mrs. Dugan, Peachtree Academy Art Teacher. “Their work is a testament to their hard work and passion for the arts.”

A special recognition goes to Peachtree Academy high school students Maya Hammond, Kaia Hammond, and Mia David, who will advance to the state-level competition on April 30. Their continued success highlights the strength of Peachtree Academy’s fine arts program and its commitment to nurturing student talent.