Clements Middle School coach Dante English passes away

NEWTON COUNTY — Veteran coach and longtime Newton County Schools employee Dante English has passed away.

English passed away on Wednesday. While a cause of death was not immediately known, multiple posts on social media cite a medical emergency.

"Newton County Schools is deeply saddened by the passing of Clements Middle School teacher and coach Dante English,” Newton County Schools wrote, in part in a statement to The Covington News. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the many students whose lives he touched and forever changed.”

English began his career at Newton County Schools as a paraprofessional at West Newton Elementary School. He later transitioned to Veterans Middle School, becoming the head football coach for almost a decade.

There, English coached several young men who went on to become college athletes. This included current University of North Texas defensive lineman Justin Benton, who weighed in on Instagram.

“Appreciate you coach, life is not fair,” Benton wrote. “Praying for the community.”

In 2024, English was promoted to a health and physical education teacher role at Clements Middle School, where he also assumed the role of head football and head boys’ track coach.

Newton County Schools says it will continue to honor English’s legacy and contributions to the youth in Newton County.

“Coach English’s impact reached far beyond the classroom and the field,” Newton County Schools wrote. “He poured into students not only as an educator and coach, but as a mentor, role model, and trusted adult. He challenged them to be their best, supported them through life’s moments, and celebrated their growth and success. The relationships he built and the lessons he instilled will live on through the countless students he guided.

“His legacy is one of service, connection, and lasting influence. He will be remembered not only for what he did, but for how he made others feel—valued, encouraged, and capable. Newton County Schools is grateful for the life and service of Coach English. We will continue to support the Clements Middle School community and honor his memory in the days ahead."



