New Senior Enrichment Center to serve the golden residents of Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY—Dozens of Newton County’s golden citizens came out to western Newton County on Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the newest addition to the vibrant Newton County Senior Services program.

The new Senior Enrichment Center is located at 40 Richards Chapel Road, next to Denny Dobbs Park. Though its ribbon has now been officially cut, it will not be open for operations until April. An open house will take place on Friday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the following Monday, April 20, activities will be fully underway.

The all-new site features state-of-the-art amenities, including a long-sought pickleball court, an outdoor pavilion, a full-service kitchen and dining area in the form of the Reed Fellowship Hall. Other rooms are outfitted with multiple purposes, including a classroom-style space with tables and chairs, a recreation room—the Williams Game Room—with lounge furniture and a television and more.

At the ribbon-cutting, Newton County’s seniors were able to walk through the new center, seeing all the rooms, testing the furniture and enjoying light refreshments.

“Our motto is ‘Age is an issue of mind over matter, and if you don’t mind, it really doesn’t matter,’” said Freda Reed, director of Newton County Senior Services. “So today, we stand in front of a beautiful building that represents more than just bricks and mortar. It embodies the dreams, the aspirations and the spirit of togetherness that defines those who have come before us.”

Before the tour of the site, several people also spoke on the journey to getting this new center established.

Project Manager Jeff Prine, Sunbelt Builders President Steven Kopp, Interim County Manager James Brown and Recreation Director Dwayne Mask were some of the many people who spoke and were given direct thanks.

“Lord knows that many things have happened to delay this project, but never enough to discourage us,” Reed said. “Each one of you played a part in making this day possible, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.”

Prine commended Reed and Newton County’s seniors for their diligence in ensuring the center came out perfectly.

“What I love about working with her [Reed] and with this group is that they know what they want, they know what they need, and they don’t let go,” Prine said. “And so our job is to kind of take that vision and—working with the contractor, which is Sunbelt—to make it into reality.”

The building, which is just over 8,000 square feet, was funded by the 2023 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The official groundbreaking for the site was held in November 2024, with the project wrapping up earlier this year.

Lanier Sims held the honor of leading much of Thursday’s ceremony. Being the past-chair of the Newton County Board of Commissioners on an interim basis in 2024, Sims was asked to lead on behalf of current interim chair Linda Hays, who was unable to attend.

“I want to start by thanking the citizens of Newton County for voting for the 2023 SPLOST,” Sims said. “This project would not be possible without your trust and commitment and investment in the future of Newton County. I also want to thank our SPLOST Oversight Committee, along with our current and our past board of commissioners, for their leadership and commitment in making this dream a reality.”

The project held an additional relevance for Sims. It is located in District 2, which Sims spent eight years representing on the board of commissioners—though the entirety of the project came after Sims’ time in office.

“As we sit here in District 2, I’ve got to give a special thank you to Commissioner Demond Mason for his dedication to the citizens and commitment to improving the quality of life for all of Newton County.”

Demond Mason, the current District 2 commissioner, has been the elected official driving this project, as it will directly serve a portion of his constituents.

“This moment represents more than just a building,” Mason said. “It represents our commitment to the well-being, the dignity and vitality of our senior community. This center will serve as a place of connection, learning, wellness and joy for so many who have poured so much into our county.”

Mason also extended gratitude to his fellow commissioners for their support in making the center a reality. Commissioners LeAnne Long (District 5), J.C. Henderson (District 4) and Andre Cooper (District 3 interim) were in attendance.

“Most importantly, to our seniors,” Mason said, “this is for you.”

Photo gallery by Alexis Cox | The Covington News