Jakai Newton enters transfer portal after two years at Indiana

Former Newton Ram standout Jakai Newton will officially be searching for a new home.

Newton formally declared his intent to transfer from Indiana University on March 24 after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Newton has struggled with injuries throughout his basketball career, which has kept him off the floor.

The 2023 Newton Ram graduate suffered a knee injury during his senior year of high school. The same injury cost him his first season at Indiana.

After receiving a medical redshirt from the NCAA, Newton would only play four games in the 2024-25 season due to numerous lower body injuries. In those four appearances, he averaged 1.5 PPG and 0.8 RPG at 4.5 MPG.

However, when on the court, Newton was efficient. In just his sophomore season at Newton High School, Newton shot 34 percent from three-point range and was an efficient contributor to several Newton teams alongside players like Stephon Castle, Jabez Jenkins and Marcus Whitlock, among others.