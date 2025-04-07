Tickets on Sale for Piedmont Newton Hospital Benefit Concert

Tickets are now on sale for Concert for a Cause on Saturday, April 26. This longstanding fundraising event will be held inside at a new venue, OHCO District, located along the Cricket Frog Trail, about a half-mile from Covington Square.

No Diggity Band will headline for the first time with hip hop, R&B and pop hits from the 1990s-2000s.

The benefit concert supports Piedmont Newton Hospital and, this year, all ticket sale proceeds will go towards oncology services and programs.

“The last thing someone facing a cancer diagnosis wants to do is drive a long way for care. That is why we were proud to open our oncology practice and infusion center a few years ago,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer at Piedmont Newton. “We are always looking for ways to enhance that cancer care close to home, such as with new technology purchases. As a not-for-profit hospital, events like this are an important source of support for those advancements.”

General admission tickets are $50 for standing room only. Upgraded tickets for reserved seating are $150 and include a meal and cocktail. Tickets can be purchased online until midnight the night before the concert or in person at the door on the day of the event. Sponsorship opportunities start at $2,000.

“Our business community and area residents are always so generous with us,” said Andrea Lane, director of Community Relations at Piedmont Newton. “Listening to No Diggity Band at the OHCO District will be a great time, and we look forward to gathering with our community on April 26!”

Food and beverage will be available for purchase and cannot be brought in from outside the venue.

To buy tickets, become a sponsor or learn more about Concert for a Cause, visit give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert.