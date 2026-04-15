NCSO joins statewide Distracted Driving Crackdown

Drivers are being warned to put their phones away or risk a ticket for violating the state’s hands-free law during a week-long distracted driving enforcement operation. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s 16 Traffic Enforcement Networks will target distracted driving, seat belt violations, and other traffic offenses during the campaign, which runs Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies participating as part of this network.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has designated April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, highlighting the dangers of texting, emailing, scrolling social media, and other cellphone use while driving. Georgia crash data shows that about two out of every three people killed or seriously injured in distracted driving crashes were not the distracted driver. More than 55% of those victims were occupants of vehicles struck by a suspected distracted driver.

Coordinators from GOHS’ 16 Traffic Enforcement Networks will conduct enforcement operations throughout the week. Officers will be stationed along major roadways, watching for drivers holding or supporting a phone. Vehicle descriptions and tag information will be relayed to nearby officers, who will stop the driver.

Georgia’s hands-free law, enacted July 1, 2018, prohibits drivers from holding or supporting a wireless device while operating a vehicle, including when stopped at a traffic signal or stop sign. The law also bans writing, sending, or reading text-based communications and watching or recording videos while driving. Drivers may use voice-based communication to send messages and may view navigation-related videos only.

“Nearly everyone thinks others should put their phones away while driving, yet many believe they’re the exception — that they can text and drive safely,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Don’t wait for a serious crash to prove otherwise. Distracted driving is dangerous, and the safest choice is simple: put your phone away before you put your vehicle in drive.”

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized the importance of the enforcement effort. “Distracted driving puts everyone on the road at risk, not just the driver making the choice,” said Sheriff Brown. “Our deputies will be actively enforcing the hands-free law to help prevent crashes and save lives. We encourage all drivers to stay focused and keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.”