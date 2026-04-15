Newton County receives $1 million for water infrastructure upgrades

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County has officially received federal funding in the amount of $1,092,000 to upgrade its water infrastructure.

The news was announced on Friday via a joint news release from Georgia’s U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. According to the release, the funding will go toward upgrading the Alcovy River Pump Station.

Newton County reportedly plans to upgrade the station by removing asbestos pipes with a 36-inch water main. The new infrastructure is designed to mitigate the exposure of contaminants, including PFAS.

“Newton County values its federal partnership and is extremely grateful for the financial support shown by our Congressional delegation,” said Bryan Fazio, public information officer for Newton County. “The money provided through recent legislation will ensure the County’s water infrastructure continues to be a shining example of proactive and safe services delivered to the public.

The federal funds are part of a larger bipartisan infrastructure law that will pour around $67 million into communities across Georgia.

It is expected that the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority (NCWSA) and Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) will also receive federal funding. According to a March news release from Newton County, the NCWSA is set to obtain $850,000 while the NCSO is slated for $39,000.

“Every town in Georgia deserves safe, effective water infrastructure,” Ossoff said. “That’s why Senator Reverend Warnock and I bought [sic] Republicans and Democrats together to upgrade water infrastructure in Newton County.”

“Safe and clean water infrastructure is something that every thriving community needs,” Warnock said. “I am proud to work alongside my Georgia colleagues to bring these federal funds to Georgia.”