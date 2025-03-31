Obituary: JoAnn Kimble

JoAnn Kimble, of Jasper, passed away, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at the age of 78. Mrs. Kimble was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Known for her baking and for her love of country music, she could often be found listening to her favorite tunes while baking up a storm. An avid reader, Mrs. Kimble found comfort and adventure in the pages of a good book. She also enjoyed birdwatching, taking pleasure in the quiet beauty of nature.

A loyal fan of soap operas, she cherished the stories and characters that brought her laughter and entertainment. Above all, Mrs. Kimble adored her family, and nothing brought her more joy than watching her grandchildren grow and thrive. Her love and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Kimble leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. She will be remembered fondly by her family and all who were blessed to have known her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kimble; and parents, George Marvin Ballard and Lottie (Brock) Ballard.

Survivors include her children, Heather Poole (Jason), Jill Whitten (Devon); grandchildren, Griffin Poole, Fletcher Poole, Alexandra Whitten,, Tristyn Batson, Hunter Obier, Skyler Lynn;

and sisters, Margie Tipton, Margaret Farmer.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Kimble will be held Sunday, March 30, 2025, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Saturday, March 29, from 5:00- 8:00 P.M.