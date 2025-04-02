Alcovy High School announces the Class of 2025 Top Ten Students

Alcovy High School has announced the names of the top ten graduates of the Class of 2025. Leading the way are valedictorian, Francisco Alvarado, and salutatorian, Nevaeh Craven. Each of the top ten graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.

Alcovy High School’s 2025 Top 10 Graduates are:

Francisco Alvarado—Francisco, the valedictorian, plans to attend Georgia Tech to major in computer science. He chose Mr. Ryan Allred as his favorite teacher.

Nevaeh Craven—Nevaeh, the salutatorian, plans to attend Spelman College, Oxford College of Emory, or Johns Hopkins in the fall to major in either health science or public health. She chose Ms. Roberta Axson as her top teacher.

Francisco Alvarado (left) and Nevaeh Craven (right) are Alcovy High School’s 2025 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County School System



Kianna Felix—Kianna plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall to major in industrial design. She chose Ms. Jasmine El-Jourbagy as her favorite educator.

Omar Garcia—Omar plans to attend either Georgia Tech, Georgia Piedmont Technical College or Georgia College and State University to major in mechanics. He chose Mr. Zachary Pitts as his favorite teacher.

Ivan Jackson—Ivan plans to attend Kennesaw State University for one year before transferring to Georgia Tech where he will major in mechanical engineering. Ivan chose Mr. Andrew Pollard as his top teacher.

Kayli Keophy—Kayli plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall to major in chemical and biomolecular engineering. She chose Ms. Jasmen Moore as her favorite teacher.

Alani Munoz—Alani will attend Berry College in the fall to major in biology. She chose Ms. Cynthia Cannon as her favorite teacher.

Valeria Tapia-Padilla—Valeria plans to attend the University of Georgia where she will major in biology. She chose Ms. Taylor Moody as her top teacher.

Kayla White—Kayla will attend the honors college at Georgia Southern University where she will major in psychology and sociology. She selected Ms. Amy Fraser as her favorite teacher.

Kaitlyn Williams—Kaitlyn is attending Savannah State University in the fall to major in biology on the pre-med track. She chose Ms. Brittany Beland as her top teacher.