Peachtree Academy announces Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Peachtree Academy has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2026, recognizing two exceptional students for their academic achievement, leadership and commitment to excellence.

Valedictorian Maha Ahmad has distinguished herself through outstanding academic performance and dedication to her studies. Maha has committed to attending the University of Georgia, where she plans to pursue a degree in Political Science. Her passion for leadership and desire to make a meaningful impact in her community reflect the values cultivated at Peachtree Academy.

Salutatorian Grace Mills has also demonstrated remarkable academic success and a strong commitment to serving others. Grace has committed to attending Georgia College & State University, where she will pursue a degree in Elementary Education. Her enthusiasm for learning and dedication to shaping young minds exemplify the spirit of Peachtree Academy students.

“We are incredibly proud of Maha and Grace for their hard work and accomplishments,” said Terran Newman, head of school. “They represent the very best of Peachtree Academy, and we look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future.”

Peachtree Academy remains committed to fostering a culture of academic excellence, leadership and character, preparing students to pursue their passions and make a positive impact in the world.

For more information about Peachtree Academy, please contact Jeanne Smith at 770-860-8900 ext. 1006.