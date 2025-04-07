Oxford woman shares experience battling colon cancer

Leni Longino never missed work as a customer service representative. That is until searing abdominal pain prompted her to go to the emergency room at Piedmont Newton Hospital one Friday last August.

She had had a few signs something was wrong in the months leading up to the ER visit. For example, her energy was so low that she would sometimes have to use her lunch break for a nap. But hearing the diagnosis at age 46 of colon cancer that had metastasized to her liver still shocked Longino.

“When I was in the emergency room with my friend, who had come to sit with me, I just looked at her and said, ‘Well, that’s a game changer!’” The face of the typical colon cancer patient is changing. According to the American Cancer Society, the rate of people being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer under age 50 went up almost 2.5% per year between 2012 and 2021. Current guidance from the organization is for people at average risk for colon cancer to start regular screenings at age 45. But people with colorectal cancer in their family or people with a personal history of certain bowel-related conditions may want to start screening earlier.

“Screening guidelines from professional medical organizations are not as clear-cut for people with risk factors for colorectal cancer,” said gastroenterologist Michael Cheng, M.D., with Piedmont Physicians Gastroenterology Newton. “They are best interpreted for any individual by their doctor.”

Longino regrets that her first colonoscopy with Dr. Cheng was when she came to the ER. She said she does have a family history of cancer.

“No one wants to have a colonoscopy, but it’s really not that bad,” she said. “It’s worth it in the long run to not be sick.”

Her younger sisters took her advice and got colonoscopies, which confirmed they do not have cancer.

Longino just finished her 11th round of chemotherapy. She is winding down on infusions and will soon only need the chemotherapy given through a take-home pump. She has come to enjoy the team of nurses at Piedmont Newton.

“The infusion nurses are fantastic. That whole group over there is just a joy,” she said. “I’m so happy to not have to do that [sit for infusions], but I’m going to miss them!”

Radiation is up next. Once that is complete, Piedmont Clinic physician Evan Feldman, M.D., will perform surgery at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital to remove the mass in Longino’s colon.

Longino credits her positive attitude for getting to this point. One thing she is positive about: the access she has had to quality cancer care close to home. Piedmont Newton is just a five-minute drive from where she lives in Oxford, Ga.

“I have to go to Atlanta occasionally. I can’t imagine having to do that every time. It would be a nightmare,” she said.

Longino’s treatment progress is evident to her from the positive difference in how she feels after an infusion. There were times early on when she needed a wheelchair to leave Piedmont Newton. “Now I just be-bop out of there like ‘See you on Thursday,’” she said.

Her oncologist, Shanker Polsani, M.D., with Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton, seems pleased too.

“[Dr. Polsani] doesn’t sugar coat things,” Longino explained. “I can tell that he’s excited by my progress, and that helps me feel optimistic.”

