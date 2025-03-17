Obituary: Nora Adeline Mobley

Nora Adeline Mobley, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the age of 89. Mrs. Mobley was a beloved mother, grandmother, and longtime member of Highpoint Church. She dedicated her life to her family, always showing immense love and pride for her children and grandchildren. An avid gardener, Mrs. Mobley found joy in tending to her flower garden and canning vegetables. Her deep connection to the mountains, where she was born, remained a source of comfort throughout her life. A proud alumna of Tallulah Falls School, she carried the lessons learned there with her. She was a beloved nurse, who devoted her life to caring for others, leaving a lasting impact on all those she touched. She was passionate about her work, and her compassion and dedication touched countless lives throughout her career. Mrs. Mobley was a faithful member of Highpoint Church for over 66 years where she served for many years as a Sunday school teacher and volunteered in various capacities at Calvary Spanish Baptist Church, including helping in the nursery. Her selfless love for her community and unwavering faith will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Mrs. Mobley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Edward Homer Mobley; parents, Raleigh and Lola Belle Cannon; sisters, Ruth Brown, Doris Murphy, Estelle Beavers, Peg Wilkins; and brother, Frank Cannon.

Survivors include her sons, Joe and Maria Mobley, Gene and Sandy Mobley; grandchildren, Gabriela and Caleb Jackson, Graciela Mobley and fiancé, Sean Gittins, Sara and Josh Steger, Nathan and Elizabeth Mobley, Joshua and Erin Mobley, Jennifer and Jason Gilbreth, great-grandchildren, Nora Jackson, Olivia Mobley, Jagger Mobley, Townes Mobley, Eli Gilbreth, Adeline Gilbreth, and Baby Beau Cannon due April 23rd; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Mobley will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 11:00 A.M., at High Point Baptist Church, 12025 Highway 36, in Covington, with Pastor Jeff Bishop officiating and interment following in the Church cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, March 18, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Spanish Ministries, P.O. Box 627 Covington, GA 30015 or High Point Cemetery Fund.