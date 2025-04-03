By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Aldi is one step closer to setting up shop in District 2
Map showing the location of a future Aldi in Newton County, as presented by Development Services Director Shena Applewhaite at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — Another grocery store is making its way into Newton County.