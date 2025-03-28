Rodrick Baker eager to lead Lady Eagles as the team's next head coach

For the first time in over 10 seasons, there will be a new face leading the Eastside girls basketball program.

It was announced this past week that longtime assistant coach Rodrick Baker earned the promotion to become the next head coach of the Lady Eagles.

Baker had been an assistant on former head coach Gladys King’s staff since the 2017-18 season.

Eight seasons later, Baker shared how it felt to get the promotion to head coach.

“I moved over and thought this might be a good opportunity, I'm excited,” Baker said. “I’m excited to see what we can do in the coming years.”

Even through the excitement, Baker shared how the head coach position was not always one he had his eye on.

“To be honest with you, it was never on my list of things to do — goals and aspirations,” Baker said. “The opportunity came and I felt like I am up for the job. I am excited about the girls we have coming back, their abilities and just looking forward to improving on what we have done.”

During his tenure as an assistant, Baker had been a part of many Lady Eagles teams that made it to the region tournament as well as the state tournament.

With the assistant position being his first stop as a coach, Baker shared how the last eight seasons have helped prepare him for this moment.

“It definitely gave me a foundation. A system to start with,” Baker said. “I want to build on what we have been doing the past few years. I have been just as much a part of the program as anyone else. I have seen the ups and downs. I know what we had last year and I know what we are looking for next year. I think just being around has prepared me for what we are able to do.”

Baker is a Covington native who graduated from Newton County High School before then graduating from the University of Auburn.

For Baker, it is a privilege to now be a head coach in the same community he grew up in.

“That was one of the selling points in my interview. I’m home grown, this is where I grew up,” Baker said. “I know the community, I was around before Eatsside. I am excited to be able to coach in front of my hometown.”

The Lady Eagles have seemed to be on a steady rise the past few seasons.

The team has made the state playoffs in each of the last two seasons along with a pair of third place finishes in region play.

With Baker’s familiarity with the roster and the program, the first-year coach is eager for what the Lady Eagles can do in 2025-26.

“The last two years we have made it to state and I am excited about our players coming back because I feel like we can build on that,” Baker said. “I think we can make it past the first round of state and make improvements and changes. Just building on what we have done in the past.