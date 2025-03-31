Obituary: Wesley Berg

Mr. Wesley Berg, aged 67, of Newborn, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. He was born on March 6, 1958, in Atlanta. Mr. Berg grew up in Decatur and graduated from Shamrock High School. He was a dedicated Christian who had a passion for mission work and helping others, frequently traveling to disaster-stricken areas to assist those in need. Mr. Berg was a committed member of Centennial Baptist Church. As a hardworking individual, he owned and operated Berg Heating and Air.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Margine Tribble, and his stepsister, Lynn Daniel. Mr. Berg is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dawn Berg; his siblings, Vincent Berg, Judy Berg, Katherine Berg, Karen Berg, and Krysten Berg; his stepbrother, Bobby Tribble, and Carol Schneider; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family members, and many close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, 2025, at Centennial Baptist Church, 5321 Brownwood Rd, Rutledge, GA 30663, with Reverend Terry Richardson and Reverend Wilburn Hill officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Saturday. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home/TE Davis Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street SE, Covington, GA 30014, (770)786-2524, www.harwellfuneralhome.com.