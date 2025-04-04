Obituary: Otis Daniel Criswell

Otis Daniel Criswell, age 72, of Covington, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born on February 26, 1953, in Athens, Georgia to Melvin Daniel (Coach) Criswell and Veeda Claire Kirkland.

A proud graduate of Newton County high school, class of 1971. Otis went on to join the army National Guard, serving 6 years. He dedicated 30+ years of his career as a senior Claims representative for George Farm Bureau.

Beyond his professional life, Otis was a passionate University of Georgia football fan. During football season, he could always be found on the deck grilling with family and friends with at least two TVs playing the game. He also loved traveling with his family for martial arts tournaments across the country and cherished time spent relaxing on the beach.

Otis is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Daniel (Coach) Criswell, Veeda Claire Kirkland and brother, Duane Criswell.

Left to cherish his memory or his children, Jamie (Tony) Pascale Loganville, Georgia, Brian (Carlie) Criswell of Barnesville, Georgia, and Matt Criswell of Covington Georgia; Grandchildren: Kayla and Emma; sister, Donna Criswell Hiett; brother, Dallas (Robin) Criswell; nieces and nephews, Michael, Kimberly, Kevin, Brandon, Preston, and Destiny.

Otis will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched. A celebration of Otis ‘s life will be held at Faith Tabernacle Church. 631 Ralph Rd - Conyers, Georgia 30094 on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 3:00 pm.