Trip of a Lifetime: The Pride of Eastside reminisce on participation in St. Patrick Day’s Parade in NYC

New York City is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. From the bright lights of Times Square to the bustling force of Wall Street to the awe inspiring Statue of Liberty, New York City has sights to see for everyone.

Few who visit the “Big Apple” get to etch their names in the city’s history. But recently, such an opportunity presented itself to 89 students and 19 adults representing The Pride of Eastside Eagle Marching Band.

On March 16, The Pride was one of several marching bands from across the country to march in the 264th New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. For approximately 1.5 miles, The Pride marched down 5th Street in downtown New York City to an ovation of thousands of cheering patrons.

First-year band member and freshman Ava Frazier said that experiencing the atmosphere of the parade in-person was one of a kind.

“It was definitely my favorite part because it was such a big trip and a really big experience to be able to be in front of a bunch of people like that in one of the largest parades,” Frazier said.

As far as marching in the parade goes, drum major and senior Ian White said that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I just got to wave and smile to all the people in the crowd,” White said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Band leader and senior Hartlee Allen added that the ovation specifically for The Pride from the crowd was particularly special to her.

“Normally when we do parades, like everybody’s usually yelling,” Allen said. “But hearing people shout that we’re from Georgia, that’s so cool. They loved it.”

While the culmination of the 2024-25 marching band season was a success, The Pride had to put in many long hours to get to this point.

Beginning last summer, The Pride began work on its new show “Live from New York.” The preparation included many long hours in the back parking lot of Eastside High School, practicing music, drill and fine-tuning the overall feel of the show. Work continued throughout the season, with The Pride bringing home several awards in various competitions across the state and entertaining fans of football games at Sharp Stadium.

Following the holiday break, The Pride got back to work to prepare for the long march on 5th Street, which had all of the potential to be a physically daunting task.

But Band Director Elijah Clark said the students’ preparation throughout the year allowed The Pride to represent Covington and Newton County to the best of its ability.

“The kids just really stepped up,” Clark said. “We did parade practice throughout the season to get us to this point…I was very happy that we got off the parade route and kids were like, ‘That was not nearly as bad as our practices.’”

Band Director Elijah Clark leads The Pride in a warmup. Photo via Elijah Clark, Facebook.



While The Pride’s main objective of the trip was to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the band got to enjoy a long weekend exploring some of the sights and sounds of NYC.

After a long bus ride from Covington, their first stop was to see the Statue of Liberty. Other stops on the multi-day tour included Chinatown, the 9-11 Memorial & Museum and Radio City Music Hall.

Getting to take his students on trips around the country is something that Clark views as a highlight of his job.

“I love taking kids on trips,” Clark said. “The kids were amazing and they got to see so many things that they may never ever get to experience again. We couldn’t do any of it without the community.

“We had about $8,000 in last-minute donations that sent about 15 kids on this trip, just from the community wanting to support us. So there’s no way without our band boosters and without random acts of kindness from people that we would have been able to accomplish everything we accomplished without the support of Covington and Newton County.”

As the season officially winds to a close, The Pride’s seniors are set to depart and move on to their next post-high school endeavors. But the memories made from trips like these will stick with them for a lifetime.

“We already spend so much time together as a band, but like getting to go other places than just practice and sometimes dinner… going on actual trips and exploring different places and being with your friends,” said senior Anslee Mock. “Well… actually… family at this point because this band is such a family.”

For the sophomores and freshmen, they will get to experience one more trip, as The Pride goes on a trip once every two years.

The destination for the trip is undetermined, but Clark hopes that it is at a place where kids can continue to learn and bond together. With this, it could provide a lasting positive impact on someone’s life.

“As a freshman, band definitely has become such a huge part of my life in such a short time,” Frazier said. “It’s really something that I really enjoy and I found something I can look forward to every day. A big part of marching band is friends and family. Everyone is always there for you like leadership and upperclassmen. They’re always there and always so willing to help and that’s a big thing that’s what makes your freshman year really good.”



