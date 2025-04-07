STRICKLAND: Week 11 Under the Gold Dome

We’re down to the final week of the 2025 Legislative Session, and what’s happening at the Capitol right now affects your family, your paycheck, and your way of life. That’s why I’m working hard to ensure our values and needs are front and center as we finish strong. This past week was the last chance for legislation to make it out of committee and still have a shot at becoming law.

House Bill 56 is one of them. It provides tuition grants to the spouses of public safety officers, law enforcement, firefighters, and prison guards who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. These men and women put their lives on the line to protect us. The least we can do is make sure their families have the opportunity to keep moving forward. Whether it’s a young widow trying to go back to school or a spouse training for a new job, this bill helps them find stability after unimaginable loss.

I’m also carrying House Bill 123 to ensure that in capital cases—where a person could face the death penalty—there’s a clear legal process to determine if the accused has an intellectual disability. Justice should be tough but also fair. This bill strengthens due process while keeping our courts accountable.

One of the most significant school safety measures advancing through committee this week is House Bill 268. This bill would require every public school to implement a mobile panic alert system that connects local and state emergency responders in real-time during a crisis and mandates that schools provide digital mapping data to help first responders quickly navigate campuses. It also directs GEMA to establish rules for this process and create a statewide alert system to track verified threats against schools. The bill ensures that students in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice or the Department of Human Services can enroll in a new school immediately, even if records haven’t arrived. It allows school systems to be reimbursed for hiring student advocacy specialists and supports evidence-based programs for suicide awareness, youth violence prevention, and anonymous threat reporting. Additionally, it updates Georgia’s juvenile code to bring serious school-related crimes, like terroristic threats or acts, under the jurisdiction of superior courts, strengthens penalties for firearm-related offenses committed by minors, and establishes consequences for disrupting schools, buses, or bus stops. HB 268 gives our schools the tools they need to respond to emergencies and prevent them in the first place, all while keeping our children’s safety the top priority. I hope to see this measure on the Senate floor soon.

We passed House Bill 340 on the Senate floor, the Distraction-Free Education Act. This bill tackles something many parents and teachers are already worried about: kids glued to their phones during school. HB 340 will require public schools to set rules that keep personal devices out of reach for students in grades K–8 during the school day. That might mean phones stay in lockers, locked pouches, or are temporarily disabled using school-approved apps. The goal is simple: fewer distractions, fewer discipline issues and more time spent learning. Schools that have already tried this approach are seeing real improvements in student behavior and grades. This bill gives local schools the flexibility to set the policy that works best for their community.

Our work on the state budget continued as well. In the Senate Appropriations Committee, we reviewed House Bill 68, the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2026. I’m proud to say we’re holding the line on debt and cutting wasteful spending while still making smart investments where they matter most: education, public safety, economic growth, and mental health services. We’re keeping Georgia the No. 1 state to do business, but we’re also making sure families in rural Georgia aren’t left behind. The full Senate body passed the FY 26 budget on Friday, and once the House agrees to our changes, it will head to Governor Kemp’s desk for his consideration.

Finally, I am proud to have carried House Bill 136, expanding the tax credits and contributions to foster child support organizations. In addition, HB 136 increases income tax credits for childcare to 50% of the federal tax credit, offers a new tax credit for individuals with dependents under the age of six, and allows employers to claim a tax credit for paying childcare costs to employees. Each of these reforms has the potential to make tangible differences in the lives of Georgians, demonstrating our commitment to our hardworking families. This pivotal piece of legislation passed unanimously through the Senate and now requires House agreement before it can be signed into law by the Governor.

Whether we’re talking about helping our small businesses, backing our farmers, strengthening our schools, or supporting law enforcement—we can always do more to stand up for the people who keep Georgia running.

My office is here to help with any questions or concerns as we approach the finish line. Don’t hesitate to reach out—we’re working for you.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.