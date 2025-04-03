VELIOTIS: Art 101

Picasso said “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.” Surely you have heard of Picasso, the greatest artist of the 20th century. He was a game changer. But my favorite art quote is “Life is short, art is long,” (330 B.C.) by Hippocrates, which means that great works of art will outlast our mere lives. The Parthenon in Greece is 2,471 years old, the cave paintings in Lascaux, France are over 20,000 years old, the Mona Lisa (arguably the most famous painting in the world) is 522 years old, and some cave paintings recently discovered are believed to be over 50,000 years old. The second most famous painting in the world, “Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh, is 136 years old, and even children recognize it!

ART IS THE EXPRESSION OF HUMAN IMAGINATION…. in many different forms: art, sculpture, architecture, music, dance, theater, poetry, books, films, fashion, interior design, animation, etc., etc. The practice of art IS PROVEN TO INCREASE THE I.Q. You may say “Oh, I can’t even draw a stick figure with a ruler,” but that is not true! Take some art lessons from a local artist, you will receive a sense of pride and a lot of joy. Growing up in Covington 70 years ago, there was NO art available. Life was family, work, church, sports. Now Covington is BLESSED with many art opportunities including Andy Irwin, a nationally recognized musician and story teller, The Arts Association (band, dance, theater), Ann Wildmon gallery on southeast side of the square representing 11 artists, and Southern Heartland gallery with 17 artists on the northwest side of the square, the Community band, McKibben Music, Oxford singing children, Oxford College arts programs open to the community, and private art and music teachers. Kudos to Sheriff Ezell Brown for initiating an art therapy class for inmates. This is not a complete list, do your research, you will be astounded at what you will find. Einstein said “Imagination is more important than knowledge,” and Oscar Wilde believed that all art is immortal. For me, personally, aside from faith, family, and friends, art is my raison d’etre (French for “reason for being”). I create some form of art every day, and a day without art is an incomplete day for me, an unfulfilled day.

Have you heard of “starving artists”? Why is that? Well, because it is hard to become rich on your art, unless you are very very famous or lucky (not necessarily so talented). There are maybe 100’s even 1,000’s of world-famous artists, which you may have heard of. Monet, Renoir, Salvador Dali, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Leonardo DaVinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Matisse, (more men than women) but Georgia O’ Keefe, Frida Kahlo are some great women artists. When I was 21 years old, working in New York City, my first job, as a book designer, I met one of the most famous living artists in America, Norman Rockwell, aaaaaaand I gasped, nearly fell over, dropping a stack of art books which I was holding.

Think about this…every inanimate object, your car, clothes, home, furniture, tools, books, jewelry, computer, appliances…. EVERYTHING is designed by an artist, whereas every living thing…. humans, animals, nature, the earth is designed by God, the Master Artist. God created the Earth and the people therein. Does a machine make glorious sunsets? I personally think that my beloved Vincent van Gogh helps God paint spectacular sunsets! Or “purple mountain majesty,” the Grand Canyon, the Giant redwoods, the miracle of a newborn baby? A tiny hummingbird weighs less than a penny, has 940 iridescent feathers, and can fly 3,000 miles in migration!

So, what can art do for you? Since art is a right brain activity, it can reduce depression and anxiety and burnout, for starters. It can strengthen cognitive skills, such as problem solving, and, increase memory. Plus you will be proud of what you created! In a class you can improve social skills, imagination, have fun, get motivated, meet new people. Since art is a right brain activity, you can get lost in it, lose track of time, become creative, increase imagination, increase vitality, even generate new brain cells!!!!! (help stave off Alzheimer’s??) You can develop a deeper appreciation for yourself and others. Btw, the left brain is analytical, I’m not sure if I have a left-brain function, as I can’t balance a checkbook, do math (I abhor) and it is known as the “digital” brain. Not me!

Covington is bursting with ALL KINDS of artistic opportunities, so explore your local options.

Go to an art gallery or a museum, wonder and wander, take a class, buy original art, even if it is from a high school student. Let your kids and grandkids draw, give them art supplies.

A world without art would be bleak and uninspired, no culture, no expression, no communication with others, so go buy some art and make some art! I could write volumes on this topic, but since I opened with Picasso, I close with Picasso, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” TRY IT!

Carol Veliotis is a local columnist for The Covington News. She can be reached at carol.veliotis@gmail.com.