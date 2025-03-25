Rotary Clubs of Monroe and Covington come together for a veteran's new home

The Rotary Clubs of Monroe and Covington pitched in to support Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity’s Veteran’s Build in Monroe, GA, on March 8, by providing financial contributions and volunteer labor to help build a home for Nickolas Garrett, a U.S. military veteran and single parent.

Both Rotary clubs demonstrated their commitment to service by donating $1,000 each toward the construction of the home, working alongside Habitat staff and community volunteers.

With the price of housing, Garrett felt that home ownership was beyond his grasp. Then, he was chosen for Habitat’s Veteran Build Program, and his dream came true.

“I’m truly blessed and I’m just excited to be part of this process, honestly,” Garrett said. “For my daughter to be able to grow up and have a place to call home is a miracle.”

“Rotary is filled with people of action,” said Tarrence Houston, Rotary Club of Covington president. “As Rotarians, we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. By joining hands with other clubs, we can increase our impact in our communities and around the world.

“Together, we are helping to provide a family with a safe and comfortable place of their own. It’s the ‘American Dream’ fulfilled.”

Leading the initiative were Matthew Whitley of the Monroe Rotary Club and Phil Lanier of the Covington Rotary Club. Both men spearheaded efforts to raise awareness about Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide affordable housing and support for veterans in need.

“This is what Rotary is all about,” Lanier said. “It’s coming together to serve others with both contributions and sweat.”

The Rotary Clubs of Monroe and Covington encourage others in their respective communities to help Habitat for Humanity through donations, volunteering, or advocacy. To learn more about how to get involved, visit www.habitatgwinnett.org.