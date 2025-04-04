Chandra Mitchell becomes inaugural Newton County Schools ‘HERO’

History was made on Tuesday night when longtime Newton County Schools (NCS) employee Chandra Mitchell was named the inaugural Newton County Schools district-wide “HERO.”

The HERO award is a new initiative designed by NCS to recognize its classified employees. These employees are often considered “behind-the-scenes” workers, and can include employees such as paraprofessionals, custodians, support staff and more.

“The classified employees at our school district might not wear capes or wield demonstrable superpowers, but they are heroes in their own right,” said NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III.

Mitchell is an administrative assistant and records clerk for the NCS Special Education Department. She has been with the school system for over 30 years, starting first as a paraprofessional before taking what she calls a “leap of faith” to special education.

Overcome with emotion, Mitchell expressed her gratitude to a crowd nearly 1,000 strong.

“I will represent you all well, and thank you for selecting me as the first HERO of Newton County,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell was one of 28 HERO nominees who were recognized as “2025 Heroes of the Year.” Over the last month, those 28 employees were narrowed down to just three finalists for the award.

Alongside Mitchell were Cheryl Clark, media paraprofessional at Fairview Elementary School, and Kymberli Durden, discipline clerk at Alcovy High School.

The three went through a rigorous final selection process that included submitting an essay and an interviewing with four volunteer judges and community members who ultimately made the final decision.

Each HERO was given a $200 check by the Newton Education Foundation (NEF), with Mitchell receiving $1,000 for winning the districtwide HERO seat. The check was presented by NEF Executive Director Gail Rothman.

Chandra Mitchell embraces Newton Education Foundation Executive Director Gail Rothman. - photo by Evan Newton



As the award ceremony wrapped up, Mitchell made sure to give thanks and recognition to all of the heroes in attendance.

“I thank God for this opportunity,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of all of the heroes. You’re amazing. We’re all heroes in God’s eyes.”





2025 Heroes of the Year





Pier Barrow, Rise Academy

Kanisha Belcher, Livingston Elementary

Kristi Bellamy, Heard-Mixon Elementary

Mitch Bradford, Operations Division

Latonya Brooks, South Salem Elementary

Carla Browning, Rocky Plains Elementary

Cheryl Clark, Fairview Elementary

Tresnesa Cosby, Porterdale Elementary

Andrea Cudzilo, Middle Ridge Elementary

Kymberli Durden, Alcovy High School

Carmen Echols, Liberty Middle

Charlotte Glover, Clements Middle

Kenneth Griggs, Newton County STEAM Academy

Erica Harper, Flint Hill Elementary

Karen Henderson, Newton College & Career Academy

Susan Jackson, Oak Hill Elementary

Brittani Jones, Cousins Middle

Terrica Juwara, Strategy & Support Division

Bobbi King, East Newton Elementary

Chandra Mitchell, Learning & Leadership Division

Gwen Reed, Eastside High

Joycelyn Richard, Indian Creek Middle

Christine Rincon, Newton High

Melinda Saadein, West Newton Elementary

Karen Trainer, Superintendent’s Division

Carla Trice, Live Oak Elementary

Ben West, Veterans Memorial Middle



