Chandra Mitchell becomes inaugural Newton County Schools ‘HERO’

History was made on Tuesday night when longtime Newton County Schools (NCS) employee Chandra Mitchell was named the inaugural Newton County Schools district-wide “HERO.”
The HERO award is a new initiative designed by NCS to recognize its classified employees. These employees are often considered “behind-the-scenes” workers, and can include employees such as paraprofessionals, custodians, support staff and more.
“The classified employees at our school district might not wear capes or wield demonstrable superpowers, but they are heroes in their own right,” said NCS Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III.
Mitchell is an administrative assistant and records clerk for the NCS Special Education Department. She has been with the school system for over 30 years, starting first as a paraprofessional before taking what she calls a “leap of faith” to special education.
Overcome with emotion, Mitchell expressed her gratitude to a crowd nearly 1,000 strong.
“I will represent you all well, and thank you for selecting me as the first HERO of Newton County,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell was one of 28 HERO nominees who were recognized as “2025 Heroes of the Year.” Over the last month, those 28 employees were narrowed down to just three finalists for the award.
Alongside Mitchell were Cheryl Clark, media paraprofessional at Fairview Elementary School, and Kymberli Durden, discipline clerk at Alcovy High School.
The three went through a rigorous final selection process that included submitting an essay and an interviewing with four volunteer judges and community members who ultimately made the final decision.
Each HERO was given a $200 check by the Newton Education Foundation (NEF), with Mitchell receiving $1,000 for winning the districtwide HERO seat. The check was presented by NEF Executive Director Gail Rothman.
As the award ceremony wrapped up, Mitchell made sure to give thanks and recognition to all of the heroes in attendance.
“I thank God for this opportunity,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of all of the heroes. You’re amazing. We’re all heroes in God’s eyes.”
2025 Heroes of the Year
Pier Barrow, Rise Academy
Kanisha Belcher, Livingston Elementary
Kristi Bellamy, Heard-Mixon Elementary
Mitch Bradford, Operations Division
Latonya Brooks, South Salem Elementary
Carla Browning, Rocky Plains Elementary
Cheryl Clark, Fairview Elementary
Tresnesa Cosby, Porterdale Elementary
Andrea Cudzilo, Middle Ridge Elementary
Kymberli Durden, Alcovy High School
Carmen Echols, Liberty Middle
Charlotte Glover, Clements Middle
Kenneth Griggs, Newton County STEAM Academy
Erica Harper, Flint Hill Elementary
Karen Henderson, Newton College & Career Academy
Susan Jackson, Oak Hill Elementary
Brittani Jones, Cousins Middle
Terrica Juwara, Strategy & Support Division
Bobbi King, East Newton Elementary
Chandra Mitchell, Learning & Leadership Division
Gwen Reed, Eastside High
Joycelyn Richard, Indian Creek Middle
Christine Rincon, Newton High
Melinda Saadein, West Newton Elementary
Karen Trainer, Superintendent’s Division
Carla Trice, Live Oak Elementary
Ben West, Veterans Memorial Middle