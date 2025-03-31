Strozier nets double hat trick in Lady Tigers' win

EATONTON, Ga. — Zariah Strozier had herself a day last Wednesday as the junior left Alcovy’s 7-0 win over Putnam County with a double hat trick.

The Lady Tigers ended a three-match skid with a much needed win in non-region play.

Strozier added six goals to bring her season total to 23 goals through nine matches.

Wednesday’s game opened with a quick back-and-forth, but the Lady Tigers eventually held possession for most of the half.

At the 13-minute mark of the first half, Strozier struck first.

Strozier moved the ball into the box and around the keeper for an easy goal to start the scoring for Alcovy.

The Lady War Eagles held the Lady Tigers scoreless through the next 14 minutes despite a few close calls from the Alcovy attackers.

With 13 minutes left until halftime, the Lady Tigers netted two more goals in only three minutes of action.

After the ball moved around a lot due to a large crowd in the box, Alcovy’s Teliah Howard got the ball and scored it in the top corner of the goal.

A few minutes later, Strozier dribbled past a pair of Putnam County defenders before scoring on a shot that hit the bottom of the crossbar before landing in the net.

Strozier’s brace gave Alcovy a 3-0 lead going into the intermission.

After a slow first half, Putnam County found itself in a good spot in the opening moments of the second half.

The Lady War Eagles had the ball in the box with a good chance to take a shot on goal, but the Lady Tigers defenders stopped the chance before anything could happen.

The stop led to instant momentum for the Alcovy. Immediately following the stop, the Lady Tigers moved the ball down and into the possession of Strozier, who had put it in the back of the net for a goal.

Four minutes later, Strozier scored again on a good assist from Abigail Pollett.

Strozier went on to score two more times as the Alcovy attackers found themselves with numerous chances to find the net.

Putnam County had one close attempt at goal at the 13-minute mark that resulted in what seemed to be a goal, but an offsides call negated the score.

What’s next

The win moved the Lady Tigers to 4-5 on the season, but the team is still searching for its first win in Region 8-AAAAA as they sit at 0-4.

Alcovy will take on Clarke Central at home on Friday, April 4.