SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Social Circle Redskins and Jasper County Hurricanes came together to host Autism Awareness Night at Burks Field.

The two teams wore specific jerseys for autism awareness and the jerseys were auctioned off after the game, with all proceeds going to Social Circle Special Olympics.

Photos by Cassie Jones — The Covington News

