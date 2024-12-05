Harden caps off long commitment with Minnesota signing

Newton senior Zach Harden Jr. capped off his long commitment Wednesday by signing to continue his football career at the University of Minnesota.

Harden committed to Minnesota in March, and his decision never wavered as he made it official alongside seven of his teammates in Newton’s auditorium.

For Harden, the signing is a culmination of the work he has been putting in for years.

“It was just a hard working experience,” Harden said. “Everything I worked for I got. I never really had anything handed to me. It really feels good when you know if you work, you can go get it.”

Prior to Harden taking the stage to sign, head coach Josh Skelton described Harden as a “throwback player”. A player Skelton believes could have played at a high level on any Newton team from the past.

Harden’s decision to go north is nothing new for the Newton football program.

Former Rams Darius Green and Darnell Jefferries both played on the Golden Gophers. With Harden next in line, he described what it felt like to have the signing official.

“It feels great, I am not second guessing anything,” Harden said. “It feels like a family when I am up there. I am just ready to go up there and put in the work for those guys.”

The reason to choose Minnesota goes beyond football, too.

“Family and academics,” Harden said. “And after football. I don’t just look at it as football. After football, anything can help me.”

Harden will finish out his senior year with the Rams as he continues to help Newton’s basketball team, but the senior shared what kind of football player will be on the field for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers come fall.

“A dog, all around,” Harden said. “[I] can play any position. Anything you ask me to do I'll do.”