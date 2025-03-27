Rams win low-scoring affair over Grovetown at home

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Rams earned a hard-fought and much-needed 1-0 win in game two of their three-game series against Grovetown on Wednesday.

Newton improved to 13-7 on the season and 8-3 in region play with the win as well as clinching the season series over the Warriors.

The owner of the only run in Wednesday's 1-0 standoff was Chris Guillory.

Guillory reached base on a fielder’s choice and advanced into scoring position on an error by the Grovetown second baseman.

Caden Brown then singled on a grounder to left field, his first of two hits recorded on the day, which was also enough to get Guillory across home plate.

Brown also took to the mound for the Rams and pitched a solid shutout with seven strikeouts and just two hits and zero walks.

Brown threw only 72 pitches and had a staggering 72 percent of those find the zone.

The Rams' defense was tested early after a two-out double had Grovetown looking for an early lead, but Brown was unfazed, earning the third out on a swinging strikeout.

Despite two hits and two errors, this was the only time that a Grovetown runner reached scoring position during Wednesday’s contest.

Aside from the Rams batting around the bases in the bottom of the third, there were only four hits the rest of the game between both teams.

When it was all said and done, there were five hits and five errors, with Newton recording three of each.

The Rams have one more game left in their season series against the Warriors and will have a chance to earn a season sweep. If Newton were to earn the sweep, it would be its second of the season. The Rams opened region play with a sweep of Heritage.

After their third and final matchup at Grovetown, the Rams will prepare for a series against Archer starting on April 2. The Tigers currently sit at the top of the Region 4-AAAAAA standings.

After that, Newton will have a midweek double-header against Etowah and Cherokee on Apr. 3.