Newton Rams rout Heritage 18-1, end three-game skid

CONYERS, Ga. — The Rams completed the season sweep over the Heritage Patriots on Thursday in a big 18-1 win on the road.

Along with earning the sweep in the season series, Newton ended a three-game skid ahead of a long region stretch.

After errors plagued the Rams in their series loss to Grayson last week, head coach Delvin Jordan was pleased to see his team play clean baseball in all facets.

“The last week and a half has been tough for us. I feel like we gave some games away against Grayson,” Jordan said. “Grayson is a good team, but I think we had them beat. They just stayed in the game and competed. It was tough to lose that series. Then we go to Morgan [County] who is a very talented team, make a lot of errors and kick the ball around. Not going to say we gave the game away but we had a chance to compete and we didn't compete. I just wanted the guys to get back to our roots. Get out here and throw strikes, play clean defense and put the ball in play.”

The Rams did just and more as Caden Brown’s strong start on the mound seemed to set the tone for Newton.

Thursday’s game was the third this season between Newton and Heritage. In the previous two matchups, the Rams came away with wins of 9-3 and 15-4, respectively.

After Brown did not have much time to warm up in his previous start against the Patriots, Jordan and the Rams were intentionally about getting there early and getting their starter ready to go.

“Our bus was late last time so he only had 15 minutes to warm up, so that played a part in it because he takes like 40 minutes [usually]. So when you don’t have time pregame to get set, I knew it wasn;t going to be great last time so today we got here about an hour and a half before [first pitch]. He has time to dial in and get a chance to set up. He was throwing strikes, and when we throw strikes we can pretty much win because he competes. He is back in rhythm, he is a dog.”

Rams do it all in win over Patriots

Whether it was hitting, pitching, defense or base running, Newton found a way to do it all at a high level in its win over the Patriots.

Before Brown could take the mound, the Rams put up seven runs in the opening frame with a slew of base hits.

After each of the first three Rmas in the order reached base, Jayce Yearwood scored the game’s first run with an RBI infield single.

Following another run scored as Brown was hit by the pitch with the bases loaded, three consecutive RBI singles from Devonate Hardeman, Kurt Campbell and Kris Ross extended Newton’s lead to 7-0.

The Rams made Heritage’s James Frazier work in his only inning on the mound as Newton saw 33 pitches in the opening half-inning.

When it moved to the bottom of the first, Brown worked around a base hit from Cal Lumpkin to get out of the inning unscathed.

In the second frame, Brown helped himself out by scoring Dare’on Adkins on a base hit to the second baseman. Later in the inning, Hardeman scored Yearwood on a base hit.

A run-scoring error from the Patriots’ infield allowed the Rams to take a 10-0 advantage by the end of the second inning.

Following a scoreless inning from Brown, the Rams added on in the third.

After Adkins, Kendall Turner and Brian McLaurin all reached base, Brown scored a pair on a double into left field.

Jonathan Andrews had a two-run double of his own later in the inning to make it a 14-0 lead for Newton.

Before the inning could come to a close, another costly error for the Patriots occurred, which allowed Newton to extend its lead to 15-0.

Brown gave up his only run of the contest in the bottom of the third on a RBI double from Will Bush. Bush drove in Brenden Mccray, who led off the inning with a walk.

In the top of the fourth inning, Newton scored a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk. The two runs gave the Rams a 18-1 lead.

Adkins took over the mound for Brown in the final inning and shut the door on the Patriots to complete the sweep.

The senior struck out Heritage’s Adam Bolton in the final at-bat to secure the win for Newton.

Adkins has been one of many relief pitchers Jordan and the Rams have been able to utilize this season.

With more arms at their disposal, Jordan has liked what he has seen from his middle-to-late innings pitchers.

Dare'on Adkins pitching in the final inning of Newton's 18-1 win over Heritage. - photo by Garrett Pitts



“I feel really good, every time we have thrown someone in during the late innings we have had a chance to win,” Jordan said. “The Grayson series we brought guys late in both games with the lead and we made errors. We had four errors in the sixth inning two games in a row. They came and pitched well, we just made errors. I feel really confident in our staff and our guys giving us a chance to win every single baseball game, we just got to play defense. I feel good that we can make a run, I think we are one of the better teams in the state. If we keep playing good baseball and compete, we will have a chance to make a run.”

Key Stats

Brown earned the win on the mound for Newton as the senior went 3 innings and only allowed three hits and one run while he struck out four batters.

At the plate, Brown went two-for-two with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Adkins and Hardeman also finished their days with a two-for-two line at the plate.

As a team, the Rams had a disciplined approach at the plate as they had eight walks to only three strikeouts.

What’s Next

Before the Rams begin a three-game series against Rockdale County on Monday, March 17, Newton will take on Westlake at Redan High School on Saturday, March 15.