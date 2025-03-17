Judge Samuel D. Ozburn honored with Mercer Law School’s 2025 Outstanding Alumnus Award

On Saturday, March 8, Judge Samuel D. Ozburn, Mercer University 1976 graduate, was awarded the Mercer University Law School 2025 Outstanding Alumnus Award. The honor was presented by Dean Karen J. Sneddon and the Mercer Law Alumni Association Board of Directors at the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta.

The Outstanding Alumnus/Alumna Award is given to an alumnus/alumna of the School of Law who has served the profession of law in an outstanding manner, and in so doing, has brought honor to his/her person and to the School of Law. This award is presented for service to humanity and dedication which have fostered the ideals of the School of Law. Ozburn is the 40th recipient of the award dating back to 1983.

Appointed in 1995 by former governor Zell Miller, Ozburn served as a judge for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court in Georgia until his retirement in 2020. He had been elected to six terms and ran without opposition.

During his judicial tenure, Ozburn created a mental health court — the Newton County Resource Court — and a program that allows school-age children to visit and learn about the courts within the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. He also established a literacy program that helps criminal defendants earn their GED. Upon Ozburn’s retirement, Governor Brian Kemp appointed him to be a Senior Superior Court Judge.

Ozburn served as chairman of the Council of Superior Court Judges’ Court Security Committee from its creation in 2000 until his retirement. He was a member of the Judicial Council of Georgia’s Court Emergency Management Committee and the AOC Ad Hoc Committee on Court Security for Georgia Municipal Courts.

Ozburn served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia by special designation in 2005 and has spoken at continuing education seminars sponsored by the Newton County Bar Association, the Walton County Bar Association, the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the State Bar of Georgia.

Before joining the bench, Ozburn spent his legal career in private practice. He began as an attorney at Ballard, Thigpen & Griffin in Covington before becoming a partner at Ballard, Ozburn & Stephenson in 1977.

In 1979, Ozburn became a sole practitioner which continued until his appointment. His area of practice included corporate law, domestic relations, real property and personal injury matters.

Ozburn is a past president of the Alcovy Circuit Bar Association, the Kiwanis Club of Covington and Newton County Mental Health Association,

Ozburn has sat on the boards of directors for Mercer Law School, the Homer F. Sharp Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce and the Covington-Newton County Recreation Commission. He has been on the board and served as Chairman of the Salvation Army of Newton County since 1981.

Ozburn is the recipient of the Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service from the State Bar of Georgia (2011), the R.O. Arnold Award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce (2013) and the first annual Community Spirit Award from The Covington News (2018).