Hughes family participates, wins in Family Feud

If you watched the popular game show Family Feud recently, you may have noticed a familiar face.

That’s because Nwaka Hughes, the community liaison for the Newton County Board of Commissioners, and her family recently appeared on Family Feud on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.

Not only did the Hughes family appear on the show, but they won, taking home $980.

Nwaka captained the team and was joined by Robert Hughes, Gina Johnston, Isaiah Johnston and Nbiyeas Mullin.

While the Hughes family achieved success on the show, their road to just appearing on the show was a long one.

They initially applied to be on the long-standing program in January 2022. After multiple virtual and in-person interviews, the family was chosen to compete out of thousands who have gone through the application process.

Hughes said that while the family did not achieve their ultimate goal, it was an experience they will never forget.

“Our experience of being on Family Feud was exciting, memorable and just so much fun,” Hughes said. “The staff, the crew and Steve Harvey [the host] all made our time on set special. We were able to go through the process together as a family, which I believe brought us closer together.

“Although we didn’t win the big prize, we had a fantastic time as a family on the show.”