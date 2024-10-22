Obituary: Mrs. Janet Meeks

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Janet Leigh Meeks, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and teacher, who left this world on October 20, 2024, aged 59. Born in Atlanta, GA, on September 7, 1965, Janet made her home in Social Circle, Georgia, where she dedicated her life to nurturing the minds and spirits of countless students as a school teacher.

Janet was a woman of incredible warmth and wisdom, who touched many hearts through her kindness, patience, and generosity. A passionate educator, she was a beacon of guidance and inspiration for her students, and the values she instilled in them will continue to influence their lives. She was also a devoted member of the Central Community Church, where she found solace and strength in her faith. Her love for reading and researching scriptures enriched her spiritual journey and guided her in her daily interactions with the world.

Janet is survived by her loving husband Bobby Ray Meeks, her sons Robert and Daniel, her grandsons Easton and Malakai, her sister Jean Peacock, and her dear ones Heather Clark, Hope Peacock, and Hannah Hinton. She was predeceased by her parents Rusty and Brenda Holman. In Janet's life, she achieved the invaluable award of being a teacher and left a lasting legacy of love, compassion, and wisdom, which will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

As we all mourn the loss of our dear Janet, we invite you to join us in celebrating her life and legacy. We encourage you to share your fond memories, stories, and photographs of Janet on her memorial page. Your contributions will serve as a comforting testament to the beautiful life she led and the countless lives she touched.

A Memorial Service will be at 3 o'clock Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral home with Pastor Darrell Allen officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 3:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.