Obituary: Frank James "Jim" Williamson

Frank James Williamson, affectionately known as “Jim,” passed away on Sunday, October 27th, 2024, at the age of 73 in Covington, GA, after a courageous battle with his health. Jim was born on April 22, 1951, in Monticello, GA, to Nola and Glenn Williamson. One of eight children, Jim quickly learned the value of hard work, family, and humor—qualities that shaped his extraordinary life.

In 1978, Jim’s life truly began when he met Diane Frazier at Bananas, a club in Macon. He often joked that she was the only one tough enough to put up with him, and for over 43 years, they honored a pact to never try to change each other—a secret to their enduring love. Together, they built a beautiful life, raising their daughter Jenny and welcoming Diane’s daughter Nicki into the family. Years later, Jim found a new role he cherished most: “Poppy” to Nola Williamson and “Papa” to Rhys Payne-Gore (Thomas) and Graham Payne.

In his early career, Jim worked alongside his brother at Atlanta Pallet Co. When a devastating fire forced the business to close, Jim embraced the challenge with the same grit and optimism that defined him. Rather than seeing it as an end, he saw it as an opportunity to start anew—pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a chef. Known for turning backyard cookouts into culinary adventures, Jim found his calling in the kitchen and launched Plain Nuts Deli and Catering in his 50s. His signature Chunky Chicken Salad and Chinese Coleslaw became legendary, and with every meal, Jim shared more than just food—he shared love, joy, and connection.

Jim’s heart was as big as his laugh, and his selflessness knew no bounds. Whether handing out food, offering advice, or showing up when someone needed him most, Jim embodied kindness in action. He never missed an opportunity to make others feel loved, supported, and full—both in belly and in spirit. His quick wit and gift for humor turned every gathering into an unforgettable event, where even tough times became moments of joy.

To know Jim was to experience the purest form of generosity. He lived with open hands, an open heart, and a soul that welcomed everyone, no matter where they came from or who they were. He didn’t just believe in community—he created it, one act of kindness at a time. His legacy lives on in the people he fed, the friends he made, and the family he adored.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Nola and Glenn Williamson, and his siblings - Benjamin Williamson, Glen Rogers Williamson and Elaine Barnett, whose presence he missed dearly. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his daughters Jenny Williamson and Nicki Payne; and his grandchildren Rhys, Thomas, Graham, and Nola—each of whom was a shining light in his life; his siblings - Debbie Hardy, Judy Dills, Charlie Williamson, Mac Williamson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place on November 9, 2024, at 1:00 PM at The Church Covington 11975 Highway 142 in Oxford, Georgia with Pastor Darryl Hooper officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Repairers of the Breach located at 5120 Old Brown Bridge Road Covington, GA 30014, a cause close to Jim’s heart.

Jim Williamson leaves behind a legacy rich in love, laughter, and generosity. As we say goodbye, we do so with full hearts, knowing that he showed us how to live well—with kindness, humor, and, of course, plenty of good food to share.