Courthouse open for many events this Holiday Season

The Holiday season is here, and the Newton County Board of Commissioners is thrilled to invite the community to celebrate the magic of Christmas at our beautifully decorated Historic Courthouse, located at 1124 Clark Street in Covington, GA.

With a variety of free events and opportunities to create lasting memories, there’s something for everyone this season.

This year’s festive events are proudly sponsored by Title Sponsor Archer, along with Render, iParametrics, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, Ayanna Ford-Bogan State Farm Insurance, and Royal Hotel Investments. We thank them for their support in making this a Holiday to Remember with the following special events.





Forever Begins Here – A Wedding Opportunity





For couples ready to tie the knot, we are offering the unique opportunity to get married in the iconic Historic Courthouse, elegantly adorned for the season.

Our “Forever Begins Here” event will take place on the first three Fridays of December:

Dates: December 6, 13, and 20

Time Slots: 10 a.m.–11 a.m., 11 a.m.–noon, 1 p.m.–2 p.m., 2 p.m.–3 p.m., 3 p.m.–4 p.m.

This event is absolutely free—just bring your own officiant and photographer. Only 15 slots are available, so don’t miss your chance to say “I do” in one of the most picturesque settings in Newton County.





A Holiday to Remember with Santa

Bring the whole family and experience the joy of the season with Santa Claus. Enjoy photos with Santa, along with interactive arts and crafts, games and tasty treats during these special dates:

December 10: 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

December 12: 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

December 19: 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

This is the perfect opportunity to capture magical moments and enjoy festive activities with the whole family.





Courthouse Open for Family Photos





Looking for a stunning backdrop for your family holiday photos? The Historic Courthouse will be open Monday through Friday during business hours 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. for citizens to bring their own cameras or photographers and create cherished memories amidst the beautiful winter-white decorations.

Address: 1124 Clark St, Covington, GA 30014

We are excited to share the warmth and joy of the season with our community. Whether you’re celebrating a new chapter in life, spending time with Santa, or simply soaking in the beauty of our historic treasure, we can’t wait to welcome you this Christmas.

For more information or to reserve your wedding slot, contact LaTonja Hamp lhamp@co.newton.ga.us 678-625-1225.