Obituary: Sam M. Hay

Sam M. Hay, known fondly to friends and family as Sam, departed this world on March 7, 2025, at the age of 82. A lifelong resident of Covington, Georgia, he was born on September 1, 1942, to the late S.M. and Lois Thornley Hay and sadly outlived his cherished son, Jeff Hay. Sam leaves behind a legacy of love and wisdom, embodied by his devoted wife, Roxanne Hay; his children, Scott Hay (Shawn), Gina Hay Bryan (Mark), Cindy Taylor (Tommy), Kristie Farrow (C.J.), and his daughter-in-law Melissa Hay; and his adored grandchildren, Sammy, Larson, Nicole, Camille, Halle, Trevor, Braeley, and Journey, along with numerous other family members and a host of close friends.

A proud 1960 graduate of Newton County High School, Sam furthered his education at West Georgia College before embarking on a remarkable career. His professional journey led him to become a respected publisher, an innovative engineer, a successful entrepreneur, and a pioneering figure in the solar energy industry. Sam’s spirited involvement with his professional associations reflected his dedication and intellect.

Sam’s life was grounded in his love for his family, his unwavering faith in God, and his tireless contributions to his community. Those who knew him would undoubtedly describe him as intelligent, wise, and loving—a testament to his dynamic character.

With his passing, Sam leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by all, yet his exemplary life will continue to inspire and guide us. His was a life truly well-lived.

Funeral services for Mr. Hay will be held at 2 o’clock Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor David Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday.