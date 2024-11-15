Obituary: Mrs. Louise Guy Morris

Mrs. Louise Guy Morris, 91, of Covington, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Mrs. Gilmer Lanier Morris, or “Louise,” as she was known to friends in Covington, was born in Thomson, GA on March 3, 1933, (3/3/33.) This palindromic birthdate gave her great pleasure. While in Thomson, Louise worked at Clary’s Five and Dime. One day, Gilmer Lanier Morris “Lanier” came into the store. Shortly thereafter, they began dating and married in June of 1953. Lanier served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. The newlyweds made their first home in Navy housing in Seattle, WA where Louise learned to cook the salmon Lanier caught off the bow of the ship and where they enjoyed movies on board the ship. Louise, with her bright smile and happy countenance, was a welcome guest every evening. Upon completion of Lanier’s tour of duty, the couple returned to Georgia and made a home in Tucker where daughters Jeanie and Judy were welcomed to the family. Shortly after the family was completed, Louise and Lanier decided to move to Honey Hill in Covington. This was to be the project of their lifetimes, as they lovingly restored the home and included what became a lifelong passion for antique furnishings for Louise.

Louise loved being mom to Jeanie and Judy and was frequently seen leading committees, attending sporting events at George Walton Academy or hosting the girls’ schoolfriends throughout their school years. Louise was an excellent cook, so her home was a welcome invitation for many. As Jeanie and Judy grew up and married, Louise and Lanier enjoyed time spent with friends (usually playing bridge,) attending Sunday School with “their Sunday School group” at First Baptist and traveling. They visited their children in Austin, TX and San Marino, CA several times a year and relished time spent with their grandchildren, Caroline, Chandler and Jordan. In addition, they continued their lifelong habit of the “driving vacation,” routinely finding beautiful additions to their home and gardens. Louise especially enjoyed finding a beautiful rock, piece of wood, or dried flower to add to her garden or flower arrangements. After Lanier’s passing, Louise continued to travel, enjoying several trips to Europe, the Americas and what became annual holiday visits to see the Christmas decorations in Williamsburg, VA.

Louise surprised many when she decided to build the home she and Lanier designed prior to Lanier’s passing in 2001. Rosewood was completed in 2004 and became home to many parties, bridge games and gatherings with friends.

Louise spent the last few years of her life in California with family. Her smile and good nature made her very popular with new friends in California. So much so, that she rallied a few new friends together to stage a “Thelma and Louise” reminiscent trip with the goal of showing them her hometowns, Covington and Thomson.

Louise’s loss is felt deeply by her daughters and their families, Rick and Jeanie Morris Caldwell of San Marino, CA and Mike and Judy Morris Zatopek of Austin, TX. She was blessed to have 3 grandchildren: Caroline Louise and Laura Boggeln, Chandler Lanier Caldwell and Heather Mann, and Jordan Alexis and Sam Stoll. Her memory will continue to live on and inspire strength, resilience and generosity in those whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30PM on Tuesday, November 19th at First Baptist Church of Covington. Dr. Cody McNutt will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to organizations that support Louise’s passions: the Covington Historical Society, First Baptist Church of Covington or the Alzheimer’s Association.